Putin is making same mistake as Third Reich - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski compared Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities to Nazi Germany's bombing of London.

He stated this on Polsat News, according to Censor.NET.

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The minister noted that the first V2s—that is, ballistic missiles—were launched at London only in November 1944, killing 10,000 people, yet the Nazi regime still lost the war.

"Putin is making the same mistake as the German Third Reich did when it bombed London," Sikorski emphasized.

Read more: Poland wants to restrict movement and reduce number of Russian diplomats in EU

According to him, the mistake lies in the fact that "first, when the city is being bombed and 2 to 12 people are killed each day, this in no way affects the Ukrainian army's ability to defend the Donbas."

However, according to Poland's foreign minister, Russia may have a "deeper agenda"—to undermine the legitimacy of the government in Kyiv.

"The Russians may believe that this will intimidate the population and limit its influence on the political authorities. That’s what the Germans were counting on when they bombed either Coventry or London. The Allies were also counting on this to some extent when they bombed Hamburg, Berlin, or Dresden. And in both cases, it turned out to be counterproductive. When people are attacked, they rally around their government," he explained.