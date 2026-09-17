SSU detained 17-year-old girl who was preparing new Russian missile strike on Dnipro

The SSU’s Military Counterintelligence Service detained a 17-year-old local resident in Dnipro who is suspected of working for Russian intelligence services. According to the investigation, the girl was gathering information on the locations of Ukrainian military units to prepare new missile and drone strikes on the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press office.

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According to the case file, the young woman came to the attention of Russian intelligence agencies through Telegram channels that offered "easy" money.

After being recruited, she walked the streets of Dnipro and secretly photographed locations she believed to be the positions of Ukrainian troops.

She sent the information she had gathered to her Russian handler via a messaging app. This included photographs and screenshots of Google Maps with the coordinates of potential targets marked.

The SSU detained a female informant at an early stage

SBU officials stated that they had uncovered the woman’s activities at an early stage. Law enforcement officers documented her actions and detained her at her place of residence.

During a search, investigators seized a cell phone from the detainee, which, according to the investigation, contained reconnaissance photographs and the coordinates of Ukrainian facilities.

What is the penalty?

SSU investigators notified the minor that he was suspected of violating Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—the unauthorized dissemination of information regarding the movements, deployment, or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed under martial law.

This section provides for a penalty of up to 12 years of imprisonment.

The investigation is currently underway. Authorities are also considering whether to charge the suspect with treason.

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