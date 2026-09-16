An official in Ukrainian Armed Forces demanded 10,000 euros from supplier of camouflage equipment, - SSU

The head of one of the departments at a military research institute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been caught demanding a bribe from a supplier of camouflage equipment for the Ukrainian army.

This was reported by the SSU’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Indeed, the official demanded money from a company supplying camouflage equipment.

"It has been documented that, in return for 10,000 euros, he promised contractors that he would not revoke the approval of the expert report on the quality of these products. Suppliers needed this document to take part in the tender.

"To cover up the crime, its organiser suggested that the businessmen leave the entire sum of the bribe in a post office locker in Chernihiv," the statement reads.

The SSU documented the official’s offences and caught him red-handed after he had received a bribe.

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Cash and documentation confirming the ‘scheme’ were also seized from him.

The man has now been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer or promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by a public official).

He has been remanded in custody, subject to the right to post bail.

The penalty under this section provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.