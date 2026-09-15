Plotting terrorist attacks, arson and assassination attempt: former deputy head of State Emergency Service among suspects, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A group planning terrorist attacks, arson and attempts on people’s lives in Ukraine has been uncovered. Among the suspects is a former deputy head of the State Emergency Service.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Suspects

Among the suspects are the former deputy head of the State Emergency Service and his accomplices, who were plotting to assassinate a civil society activist.

Crimes have also been documented against the head of the Chernihiv regional branch of a well-known political party, who, whilst in hiding outside Ukraine, organised and financed terrorist attacks and arson attacks in western and northern Ukraine.

Details

"It has been established that members of the criminal group were to organise the detonation of a construction crane near a residential complex in Chernihiv.

According to the organisers’ plan, following the explosion, the crane was to fall onto a nearby block of flats and civilian vehicles, thereby causing numerous casualties among local residents.

To carry out the crime, the suspects sought out perpetrators by utilising personal connections within the criminal underworld. This task was primarily handled by another leader of the group, who was operating under the guise of the head of a regional branch of a well-known civil society organisation," the statement reads.

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The Security Service stated that at this stage, every step they took was documented.











"Following pre-emptive measures, an operational operation was carried out, through which we managed to ‘integrate’ undercover agents into the criminal group and simulate an explosion.

In this way, SSU officers prevented yet another terrorist attack – the bombing of the Regional TCR in the Carpathian region – when the ‘perpetrators’, acting on instructions received from the organisers, constructed a homemade bomb using plastic explosives and electric detonators, with the intention of throwing it through a window of the administrative building.

"With the assistance of the leadership of the TCR and SS of Ivano-Frankivsk Region, SSU officers managed to simulate an explosion on the premises of the administrative building," the SSU stated.

Following this, a former State Emergency Service official ordered the bombing of the private homes of the president and two other judges of the Chernihiv Court of Appeal, who in 2024 had sentenced him to seven years in prison for car theft.

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The former senior official also ordered an assassination attempt on a local activist. The target turned out to be a blogger from the Chernihiv region, whom the suspect instructed to shoot at his limbs with a firearm and douse him with sulphuric acid.

The crimes were successfully prevented, and the organisers have now been served with notices of suspicion in accordance with the offences committed:

Article 15(2), Article 258(2) (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act);

Article 15(2), Article 121(2) (completed attempt to cause grievous bodily harm);

Article 14(1), Article 378(2) (preparation for the intentional destruction or damage to a judge’s property, committed by arson or explosion);

Article 191(5) (misappropriation, embezzlement or acquisition of property through abuse of official position on a particularly large scale).

In addition, the ‘sponsor’ of the group – the head of the Chernihiv branch of the political party – and his accomplice, who are currently abroad, have been notified of the charges in absentia. It is planned to issue an international arrest warrant for both suspects.

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