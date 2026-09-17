Russian forces attacked Tanzania-flagged vessel; captain was killed

On September 17, in the Black Sea, while en route to one of Ukraine's ports, a ship flying the Tanzanian flag was attacked by a Russian UAV.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine.

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"The ship's captain was killed in the collision, and three other crew members were injured. Information regarding the condition of the ship is being verified," the statement said.

The agency emphasized that Russia is systematically attacking Ukrainian ports, port infrastructure, and civilian merchant ships, posing a threat to people and international shipping in the Black Sea.

"We expect an appropriate response from the international community and further coordinated action to strengthen the protection of civilian shipping and the security of international logistics routes," the Ministry added.

What happened before that?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russia's missile attacks have effectively brought maritime traffic and navigation in the Black Sea to a halt.

Read more: Russia’s missile attacks have brought navigation in Black Sea to standstill, - Sybiha