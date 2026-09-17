Ukrainian defense forces struck S-400 launchers, UAV launch sites, and support facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The strikes took place on September 16 and into the night of September 17.

Yes, two launchers of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed in the Vygonichi district of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

In the area of occupied Donetsk, a facility used by the enemy for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was attacked.

"In Kurakhivka and Nova Mariivka in the Donetsk region, as well as in Luhansk in the Luhansk region, the occupiers’ logistics depots were struck.



In Strilkove, Kherson Oblast, and Druzhne, Luhansk Oblast, areas where enemy personnel were concentrated have been struck," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

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