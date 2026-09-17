Yaroslavl oil refinery has been struck, whilst aircraft and helicopters have been hit at military airfield in Rostov, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the successful strikes against the Yaroslavl oil refinery and the military airfield in Rostov.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Successful strike on the oil refinery

"Last night, thanks to a joint operation by the SSU, the USF, the DIU and the FIS, the Yaroslavl oil refinery was struck. The Security Service also carried out a precise strike on the military airfield in Rostov – the destruction of an An-12 aircraft, two An-26s and a further three helicopters has been confirmed.

There have also been positive results in the Black Sea. We are responding to the aggression on a daily basis. Russia must choose peace," he said.

Read more: Drones attacked oil refinery in Yaroslavl: fire broke out