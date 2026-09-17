Drones attacked oil refinery in Yaroslavl: fire broke out

On the night of 17 September, drones attacked Yaroslavl in Russia. The Yaroslavl oil refinery was hit, and a fire broke out on the site.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary reports, several fires were recorded on the refinery’s premises as a result of the attack. Debris from the drones also damaged cars and shattered windows in several blocks of flats.

Mikhail Yevraev, Governor of the Yaroslavl Region, stated that 65 drones were allegedly shot down in the region. According to him, there were no casualties.

The Yaroslavl oil refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia.

What is known about the refinery?

The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery (known as ‘Slavnafta-YANOS’ or ‘Yaroslavnaftorgsintez’) is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, located in the city of Yaroslavl.

The plant has a processing capacity of up to 15 million tonnes of crude oil per year and ranks among the top five largest refineries in the Russian Federation in terms of processing volume.

The plant produces:

petrol for motor vehicles;

diesel fuel;

aviation fuel (jet fuel) and other petrochemical products.

The refinery supplies fuel to the Russian domestic market and is a critically important logistics facility for supplying military equipment to the occupying forces.

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