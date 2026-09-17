Graham’s bill is clear signal to Russia – Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that the bill proposed by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal could increase U.S. pressure on Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on X.

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Wadephul called Graham's bill "a clear signal to Russia" and expressed hope that its passage would help increase pressure on Moscow.

According to the German minister, the document provides for the possibility of imposing U.S. sanctions on sources of income that finance Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"By passing the Graham bill, Congress is sending a clear message to Russia: every source of revenue that funds its war against Ukraine is now subject to U.S. sanctions," Wadephul wrote.

He also welcomed the initiative, noting that it is aimed at increasing pressure to end the war being waged by Russia.

What led up to this?

On September 16, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill imposing sanctions on Russia, named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill provides for the imposition of tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources or help Russia circumvent sanctions.

Read more: US House of Representatives will vote on sanctions against Russia on September 16