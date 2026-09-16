The final vote on the bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia will take place in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, September 16.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Radio Liberty" correspondent Alex Raufoglu on social media platform X

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It is noted that Republican Congressman Michael McCaul stated that he would personally oversee the discussion of the bill immediately before the decisive vote on the floor of the House.

"Tomorrow, I will chair the debate in the House of Representatives on the final passage of the Lindsey Graham sanctions bill," McColl said.

The initiative’s co-sponsor, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, also addressed the Ukrainian community. He reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasized that the bill has the potential to "incinerate" Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

"We won't rest until Ukraine becomes a secure, free nation," said Blumenthal.

What led up to this?

The U.S. House of Representatives has overcome a key procedural hurdle and cleared the way for further consideration of a bill imposing sanctions on Russia. The bill, in particular, provides for the possibility of imposing tariffs on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.

Read more on "Censor.NET": The European Union is preparing a large-scale list of sanctions against Russia, says Kallas