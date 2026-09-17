Nearly 1,000 medical assessments for mobilization deferments: Entire medical commission in Ternopil region notified of suspicion. PHOTOS

The head of a district hospital’s medical advisory commission, three other commission members, and two intermediaries have been implicated in a scheme uncovered in the Ternopil region.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

From 2024 to 2026, the doctors issued assessments containing false information about the health of relatives of people liable for military service and their need for constant care from another person. The documents were then used to obtain mobilization deferments.

Investigators established that the commission’s head organized the scheme. She recruited three other commission members and two intermediaries, who found "clients" among their acquaintances.

The documents cost between $6,000 and $12,000 each. Over three years, the commission issued around 1,000 assessments stating that relatives of people liable for military service needed constant care from another person.

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Suspicions announced

During searches of the medical workers’ and intermediaries’ homes and workplaces, investigators seized medical records, mobile phones and other materials being examined as part of the criminal proceedings.

Four medical workers were notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and committing official forgery by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy (Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 366 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code).

The commission’s head is additionally suspected of facilitating the illegal transfer of people liable for military service across Ukraine’s state border (Part 2 of Article 332 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code).

One intermediary was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

The other was notified in absentia of suspicion of abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code).

A court ordered preventive measures for the four medical workers and one of the intermediaries.

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Investigators are also examining whether other people, including hospital staff and officials at other state institutions, were involved in the alleged crimes.



