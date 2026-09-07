"Mobilisation of Spider-Man" in Lutsk turns out to be fake – TCR

Photos and videos purportedly showing the "mobilisation of Spider-Man" outside a shopping centre in Lutsk circulated on social media. The Volyn Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) said no such incident had taken place and the widely discussed images and footage were generated using artificial intelligence.

The centre’s spokeswoman, Uliana Kravchuk, reported this to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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The images and footage purportedly show three service members leading a man in a Spider-Man costume towards a white minibus outside the "Promin" shopping and entertainment centre in Lutsk.

The TCR and SS said fact-checkers from VoxCheck had examined the information. Analysis of the material revealed signs that the images and video had been generated by a neural network.

In particular, according to the TCR and SS, a SynthID digital watermark, used to mark AI-generated content, was detected in the files.

The Volyn TCR and SS urged users to assess widely circulated videos and photos on social media critically and verify them before sharing.

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