Civilians block TCR vehicle with several cars in Vinnytsia region, pull serviceman out and beat him

In Vinnytsia region, a group of civilians used their cars to block an official TCR and SS vehicle transporting a person liable for military service. They then pulled a serviceman out of the vehicle and inflicted bodily injuries on him. The victim is in a healthcare facility.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Vinnytsia Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).

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Civilian group blocks official vehicle with cars

"The Vinnytsia Regional TCR and SS reports that on 4 September 2026, during the transportation of a person liable for military service, another egregious incident involving an attack on servicemen by civilians occurred," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, as it was leaving the city, the official vehicle carrying servicemen from one of the TCR and SS centres in Vinnytsia region and a person liable for military service was blocked by several civilian vehicles.

A group of individuals then emerged from the vehicles, pulled out one of the servicemen, and inflicted significant bodily injuries on him.

See more: Around 30 people attacked TCR military personnel in Lutsk: two were beaten, and service vehicle was smashed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Victim in healthcare facility

The victim is currently in a healthcare facility. His condition is assessed as satisfactory.

The other servicemen who were part of the notification team participated in hostilities in 2022–2023 and voluntarily stood up to defend the state and its citizens, from whom they suffered physical violence today.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident and the identities of those involved are being established.

"Every perpetrator will be held accountable and punished in accordance with current legislation. We stress that any use of force, threats or violence, or obstruction of the lawful activities of servicemen, is unacceptable!" the TCR and SS stated.

The manning of Ukraine’s Defence Forces is an important process that helps maintain the country’s defence capability. Such actions not only obstruct this process but also endanger civilians.

Read more: Former TCR head and accomplice promised to "resolve" mobilisation issue in Rivne region for $6,000

"We urge citizens to fulfil their constitutional duty in a timely manner, act conscientiously and refrain from undermining the state’s defence capability or furthering the interests of the aggressor state through their actions," the TCR and SS appealed to persons liable for military service.