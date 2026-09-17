Defence Forces strike more than 3,000 Russian UGVs with drones since start of year – Defence Ministry
Drone Industry
Since the start of the year, unmanned systems units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces have struck more than 3,000 Russian unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).
The figures come from the DELTA combat system, Censor.NET reports, citing the Defence Ministry.
The ministry stressed that every enemy ground drone put out of action disrupts Russian logistics, reduces its reconnaissance and assault capabilities, and forces it to use additional resources and personnel to replace the lost robotic platform.
Monthly strikes
The ministry said the largest number of enemy ground drones was destroyed or damaged in August, when the figure exceeded 500. The monthly figures for Russian UGVs struck since the start of the year are:
- January — 460;
- February — 293;
- March — 215;
- April — 223;
- May — 323;
- June — 370;
- July — 456;
- August — 511.
Ukrainian defenders also struck almost 200 Russian UGVs with UAVs during the first half of September.
Radio-controlled reconnaissance and strike FPV drones
The Defence Ministry said it is working systematically to strengthen the military’s ability to strike enemy targets with UAVs. To that end, the Defence Procurement Agency DOT is launching a competitive procurement process for radio-controlled reconnaissance and strike FPV drones in accordance with the tactical and technical specifications (TTS) set by the ministry.
This is one of the main types of drones used by Ukraine’s Defence Forces to carry out combat missions on the front.
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