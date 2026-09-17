Ukraine and Slovenia are working on Drone Deal: Zelenskyy met with delegation. VIDEO

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a Slovenian government delegation that had arrived in Kyiv.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The delegation arrived in the Ukrainian capital with representatives from leading companies.

"I met with Tone Kaiser, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, alongside Defence Minister Valentin Hajdinyak. Our countries are working on preparing the Drone Deal, and we discussed the initial results and joint defence projects that we can implement," the post reads.

The issue of Ukraine’s future within a united Europe was also discussed.

"We discussed security in our region and the ongoing Russian attacks. I expressed my gratitude for Slovenia’s contribution of 50 million dollars to the PURL and for all its support. And we are very grateful for such respect shown to all our people and to our soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine and the whole of Europe. Today, we honoured their memory together with a minute’s silence…", added the Head of State.

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