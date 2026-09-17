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Two wounded and fire: enemy attacks Dnipro
On the evening of 17 September, Russian forces attacked Dnipro. The strike caused a fire and wounded two people.
Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, according to Censor.NET.
- The enemy attacked Dnipro.
- A fire broke out.
- Two people were wounded. They are under medical supervision.
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