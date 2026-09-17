Two wounded and fire: enemy attacks Dnipro

On the evening of 17 September, Russian forces attacked Dnipro. The strike caused a fire and wounded two people.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy attacked Dnipro.

A fire broke out.

Two people were wounded. They are under medical supervision.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipro for third time in one day: Food warehouses on fire