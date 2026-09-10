Russians strike Dnipro for third time in one day: Food warehouses on fire

On the evening of 10 September, Russian troops launched another strike on Dnipro.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"The enemy has struck Dnipro for the third time today," the statement said.

Food warehouses caught fire as a result of the attack.

Information on casualties is being clarified.

Read more: Russians hit Oleina plant in Dnipro

Background

It was previously reported that Russian occupiers struck an enterprise in Dnipro, resulting in people killed and injured.

It later became known that Russian occupiers attacked the Oleina plant in Dnipro, a food-industry enterprise specialising in the production of refined and deodorised sunflower oil.

Read more: Russian Federation attack on Dnipro: "Banderol" strike destroyed "Nova Poshta" depot and branch; one person was killed and others were wounded