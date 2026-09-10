Russians hit Oleina plant in Dnipro

Russian occupiers attacked the "Oleina" plant this morning—a food processing facility that specializes in the production of refined and deodorized sunflower oil.

Mayor Boris Filatov announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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"The media are reporting that the Russians shelled a 'food processing plant' in Dnipro. The whole city can see where those damn 'Bandera' rockets hit. It's right in the heart of downtown. The whole city can see that it’s ‘Oleina.’



A facility that has been shelled repeatedly. Everyone knows it’s AMERICAN property, owned by the Bunge corporation. ...

"And we stubbornly keep talking about abstract, destroyed 'enterprises'.

Instead of involving the Foreign Ministry and crying out about it to the whole world," the city’s mayor noted.

See more: Russian forces have attacked Dnipro again: two people have been killed, there are wounded, including child. PHOTOS

What led up to this?