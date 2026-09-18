Russians launched massive drone attack on Konotop: school, hospitals and railway line were damaged

Russian forces carried out a massive drone attack on Konotop in the Sumy region. As a result of the enemy raid, social and critical infrastructure, private homes, the gas distribution network and the railway were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, thiswas reported by the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the official, the Russian attack caused damage to the city’s social infrastructure.

In particular, a nursery and School No. 11 were damaged.

Damage has also been recorded to medical facilities and a significant number of private residential buildings.

The railway was damaged as a result of the attack

The Russian air raid also damaged the railway infrastructure in Konotop.

"There are many damaged private homes. We have damage to medical facilities. The railway has also been damaged…", said Semenikhin.

Part of the town was left without gas

Due to damage to the gas distribution network, a significant part of Konotop has been left without a gas supply.

Read more: Russian strike on train in Sumy region: two people have died in hospital, and two more are in critical condition

In addition, many power lines were severed as a result of the attack. The full extent of the damage caused by the Russian strike is still being assessed.

Casualties

According to Semenikhin, the first casualty was a woman born in 1965. She was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

It later emerged that there was another casualty – a woman born in 1991. She sustained multiple injuries to her arms.

Thus, as of 04:19 on 18 September, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Konotop.

Details regarding the consequences of the shelling and the extent of the damage are being clarified.













