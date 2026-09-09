Russian strike on train in Sumy region: two people have died in hospital, and two more are in critical condition
Two people who were injured yesterday in an enemy attack on a train in the Sumy district have died in hospital.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov. As reported by Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that the victims were women aged 60 and 79. They sustained serious injuries. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save their lives.
In addition, two more people remain in a critical condition.
"The Russians deliberately targeted civilian transport with drones. This is yet another cynical crime that has claimed the lives of innocent people," emphasised the head of the Regional Military Administration.
What led up to it
As a reminder, on 8 September, Russian occupiers attacked a suburban diesel train in the Sumy region with drones, causing the locomotive and a passenger carriage to catch fire; it was reported that 10 people were injured and 19 passengers were evacuated.
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