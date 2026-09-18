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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,514,910 personnel (+1,420 over the past day), 12,351 tanks, 49,938 artillery systems, and 25,352 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,514,910 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 18, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel—approximately 1,514,910 (+1,420) people (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,351 (+5) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,352 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 49,938 (+75) units
  • MLRS – 2,142 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,646 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 442 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,656 (+12) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 522,316 (+1,808) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,111 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 150,442 (+424) units
  • special equipment – 4,701 (+4) units

Read more: Defence Forces strike more than 3,000 Russian UGVs with drones since start of year – Defence Ministry

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