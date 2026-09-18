White House is considering economic agreements with Russia before war in Ukraine ends – NYT

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of concluding separate economic and other agreements with Russia even before the war in Ukraine ends. These are agreements that could be concluded regardless of whether a full-fledged peace agreement is reached.

According to Censor.NET, The New York Times reports this, citing sources.

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According to the publication, energy and investment are among the possible areas of U.S.-Russia cooperation being considered. The White House may view such agreements as one of the tools for advancing the negotiation process aimed at ending the war.

At the same time, according to sources, there is no consensus within the Trump administration on this approach. Some U.S. officials fear that offering Russia economic incentives too soon could weaken Washington’s leverage over Moscow.

Potential agreements run up against sanctions

The U.S. sanctions regime against Russia remains a separate issue. The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill imposing new restrictions targeting, in particular, Russia’s financial and energy sectors.

Read more: US ready to approve transfer of 10 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany to Ukraine – State Department

The Kremlin has spoken out against tightening sanctions. Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the new restrictions could complicate diplomatic relations.

Negotiations regarding the war have yet to result in a final agreement

At the same time, Trump continues to suggest that an agreement with Russian leaders is possible. According to the NYT, discussions about potential economic deals with Moscow are currently the subject of internal debates in Washington, rather than an established policy.

Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are ongoing, but the parties have not yet reached a final peace agreement.