US ready to approve transfer of 10 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany to Ukraine – State Department
The United States wants to authorise the transfer to Ukraine of ten MIM-104E GEM-T guided interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems that Germany previously received.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the Congressional Record, the official publication of US congressional proceedings, debates and documents.
US decision
"This transfer is consistent with US security assistance objectives. The United States government is prepared to authorise the transfer, taking into account political, military and economic considerations, as well as human rights and arms control issues. Ukraine seeks to acquire these systems to strengthen its air defence capabilities and already has munitions of the same type," the State Department statement says.
The weapons are valued at $29.6 million.
What happens next?
This is not yet a final decision. The relevant congressional committees must review the document, and only then will it become clear whether the transfer will proceed.
US consent is required for Germany to transfer the missiles to Ukraine. Under the agreements in place, third-country transfers of US weapons require Washington’s approval.
Background
- EU member states have received a request from Ukraine to use several billion euros from a €90 billion loan to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems.
- Earlier, the European Commission received from Ukraine a list of weapons on which it plans to spend most of the €6 billion remaining in the defence portion of the loan. Most items on the list are equipment produced in Ukraine and the EU, primarily drones.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine had agreed with the United States on monthly deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles. He also spoke of a shortage: according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs to receive at least around 5% of US production of such missiles to get through the winter.
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