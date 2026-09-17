US ready to approve transfer of 10 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany to Ukraine – State Department

The United States wants to authorise the transfer to Ukraine of ten MIM-104E GEM-T guided interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems that Germany previously received.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the Congressional Record, the official publication of US congressional proceedings, debates and documents.

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US decision

"This transfer is consistent with US security assistance objectives. The United States government is prepared to authorise the transfer, taking into account political, military and economic considerations, as well as human rights and arms control issues. Ukraine seeks to acquire these systems to strengthen its air defence capabilities and already has munitions of the same type," the State Department statement says.

The weapons are valued at $29.6 million.

Read more: EU has received request from Ukraine to pay for Patriot missiles using €90 billion loan: ’It’s moving in right direction’, - von der Leyen

What happens next?

This is not yet a final decision. The relevant congressional committees must review the document, and only then will it become clear whether the transfer will proceed.

US consent is required for Germany to transfer the missiles to Ukraine. Under the agreements in place, third-country transfers of US weapons require Washington’s approval.

Read more: Ukraine has received few missiles for Patriot systems. We need more, Zelenskyy says

Background