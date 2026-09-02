EU has received request from Ukraine to pay for Patriot missiles using €90 billion loan: ’It’s moving in right direction’, - von der Leyen

EU member states are currently considering Ukraine’s request to use several billion euros from a loan totalling 90 billion euros to purchase PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defence systems.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, before the start of her meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on 2 September, according to Censor.NET, which cites European Truth.

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The EU is considering the request

She stated that the EU is preparing to fund the purchase of missiles for the Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine.

"Today I can confirm that we have received a new request for funding. It amounts to several billion euros and is intended to cover the costs of Ukraine’s air defence, including the highly effective PAC-3 air defence systems," said the President of the European Commission.

According to von der Leyen, "Member States are currently considering Ukraine’s request".

"I can say that he is moving in the right direction," she emphasised.

Read more: U.S. to triple production of missiles for Patriot system and quadruple production for THAAD

Anti-ballistic systems

Von der Leyen also pointed out that the EU is working alongside Ukraine to develop its own anti-ballistic missile defence systems – the ‘Freya’ project.

"All this is in addition to the €90 billion loan to support Ukraine, which is already in place. Since June, we have allocated €8.5 billion from this loan for drones and missiles for Ukraine, and these funds will also be used to purchase fighter jets from European manufacturers," she said.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that Ukraine had officially asked the European Commission to allocate more than 2 billion euros from the EU’s total loan of 90 billion euros for the purchase of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence systems.

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