Ukraine has received few missiles for Patriot systems. We need more, Zelenskyy says

During the Coalition of the Willing summit in Kyiv, agreements were reached on providing Ukraine with an additional batch of missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Partners strengthen Ukraine’s air defence

"We received, I will not say from which state, confirmation (of the transfer. — Ed.) of several Crotale air defence systems and missiles for them. We also received AIM missiles. These are very important missiles for us; we use them to shoot down enemy missiles. And, frankly, I also will not say (from which country - Ed.), but a few more missiles for Patriot systems have arrived. I cannot say how many, but a few. We need more," Zelenskyy noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy on production of Storm Shadow and Frejya anti-ballistic system: Ukraine and its partners are drawing up roadmap

According to him, new support packages for Ukrainian regions were also announced following the summit.

Details from Zelenskyy

"We received support from Belgium and Denmark, the latter is focused on the Mykolaiv area. Estonia supports Zhytomyr," the president said, adding that members of the Coalition of the Willing had also supported several veterans’ projects, while Belgium and Germany separately announced energy assistance packages for Ukraine.

"Sweden is providing a substantial funding package for the production of Ukrainian drones. We are grateful for this," the head of state concluded.

Background

Earlier, media reported that Burnham wants to persuade Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s Independence Day greetings: These words, much like sound of Patriot launch, lift our spirits