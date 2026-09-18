Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, expressed doubt during a meeting with dictator Putin that Russia would be able to occupy Donbas in the near future.

This is discussed in an article in The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.

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The Occupation of Donbas

According to the publication, when Trump's envoys met with Putin at the Kremlin in September, the dictator exuded confidence.

"According to him, within a few months, Russian troops will finally capture the entire Ukrainian Donbas. And Russia was prepared to launch powerful strikes against Ukraine's power grid, setting the stage for a harsh winter," the article states.

At the same time, Trump's son-in-law Kushner tried to object: "With all due respect, you told us the same thing a year ago. What are the chances that we'll come back here in a year, and you'll say the same thing again? Maybe we shouldn't waste another year?"

This exchange, as described by a person familiar with the negotiations and a U.S. official, reflects the dilemma facing Trump’s more than 18 months of efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin could be ’removed’ by his own people, just like Hitler, if war against Ukraine were to end, - Johnson