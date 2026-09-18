Russia could strike NATO countries and pass it off as accident, while Ukraine faces large-scale attacks this winter, - Tusk

In the coming months, Russia may intensify its attacks against Ukraine and resort to provocations against countries on NATO’s eastern flank, disguising them as accidental strikes. At the same time, according to Polish assessments, Ukraine faces a critically difficult fall and winter period due to Russian strikes on cities and logistics infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, citing Politico, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated this during a speech before the Polish parliament.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Tusk, assessments by Polish, Ukrainian, and allied intelligence agencies indicate a risk that Moscow will attempt to test NATO’s readiness for collective defense and undermine the Alliance’s unity.

"There is a real risk that drones or other types of missiles could enter the territory of one or more NATO countries on the eastern flank and cause damage. And the official line will be that it was an accident and that there is no reason for anyone to consider any NATO response," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk also drew attention to the mood within the Alliance. According to him, not all political forces in Europe and the United States are prepared to respond decisively in the event of a threat to Poland or the Baltic states.

He noted that certain political forces might use a possible escalation as a pretext to declare that they are not prepared to "die for Poland" or for Latvia or Lithuania.

Ukraine is facing a critically difficult winter

Separately, Tusk warned that Ukraine was facing an extremely difficult fall and winter.

According to him, Russia is expected to continue its large-scale strikes on major Ukrainian cities. Among the priority targets of Russian attacks may be facilities critical to Ukraine’s defense capabilities, including the railway network, warehouses, and other logistical infrastructure.

Read more: Russia has entered new phase in its war against Ukraine, - The Economist