Russia has entered new phase in its war against Ukraine, - The Economist

Russia has entered a new phase of the war against Ukraine, one that is exerting increased physical, psychological, economic, and political pressure on the country.

According to Censor.NET, this is discussed in an article in The Economist.

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According to the publication, Kyiv has recently experienced serious disruptions in public transportation. Air raid alerts and warnings of missile and drone strikes have become a routine part of life in the capital.

The Economist notes that explosions near gas stations, railway infrastructure, shopping centers, offices, and residential buildings are placing constant pressure on the city’s residents.

The publication also reports signs of a new exodus of families from Kyiv to safer regions in western Ukraine.

A new phase of the war is creating additional pressure

As The Economist notes, Ukrainians have largely adapted to life under wartime conditions. At the same time, the publication assesses that the current phase is intensifying the strain on the country in several areas at once—physical, psychological, economic, and political.

Read more: Russia is testing NATO’s resolve but will not achieve its goal – Canadian Foreign Ministry

At the same time, the question remains as to what extent diplomatic efforts can help reduce the intensity of the fighting.

Negotiations May lead to a technical agreement

According to sources familiar with the negotiations between representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a proposal for a limited technical agreement may be presented in the coming weeks.

The Economist also reports that trilateral talks involving representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia may take place in Abu Dhabi in early October.

At the same time, the publication’s sources believe that Vladimir Putin may not agree to a cessation of offensive operations until at least spring. This is an assessment by the sources cited by The Economist, not a confirmed decision by the Russian side.

Read more: White House is considering economic agreements with Russia before war in Ukraine ends – NYT