Massive Russian attack leaves consumers in four regions without power – Ukrenergo

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the morning of September 18, new power outages occurred in four regions of Ukraine. Emergency repair work is already underway in areas where the security situation permits.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Electric Company "Ukrenergo."

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According to the company, power outages have been reported in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions as a result of Russian strikes.

"Restoration work is already underway wherever safety conditions currently permit. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all consumers as quickly as possible," Ukrenergo stated.

At the same time, electricity consumption in Ukraine increased. As of 9:30 a.m. on September 18, consumption was 8.9% lower than on the previous business day.

Utility companies urged consumers to shift their peak electricity usage to the period between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., if possible.

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