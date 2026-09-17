Zelenskyy and Trump will discuss energy ceasefire, as well as ceasefire in Black Sea – Sybiha

One outcome of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump could be an agreement to halt strikes on energy infrastructure in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a press conference with his Slovenian counterpart Tone Kajzer, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Ukraine is ready for this (energy – Ed.) ceasefire, but at present we see no signs of readiness on the Russian side. We welcome the efforts of our partners, the efforts of the United States, to make it happen."

"We believe that, with the active involvement of the United States in particular, it is realistically achievable," the minister said.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine is preparing for a meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"I believe that reaching a ceasefire could be one of the main outcomes of this meeting. It could be an energy ceasefire and a ceasefire in the Black Sea at the same time, in precisely that combination," the foreign minister explained.

Sybiha added that Ukraine has support and proposals from other countries to help make this a reality.

Read: Ukraine is awaiting a list from Russia of facilities to which the energy truce will apply, says the Foreign Ministry

Background

On 14 September, US President Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to mutually halt strikes on energy facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later responded to Trump, saying Ukraine was ready to refrain from striking Russian energy infrastructure if its partners guaranteed that Russia would not strike Ukraine’s.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian dictator, called a possible energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia "a good idea."

Read more: Ukraine awaits Russia’s list of facilities to be covered by energy ceasefire – Foreign Ministry