Ukraine awaits Russia’s list of facilities to be covered by energy ceasefire – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is ready for an energy ceasefire and is awaiting Russian proposals on the list of facilities that a possible ceasefire would cover.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this while speaking to journalists, Interfax-Ukraine reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Kyiv’s readiness and its expectation of a response from the Kremlin

"Ukraine is ready for an energy ceasefire. Moreover, Ukraine itself has long proposed such a ceasefire. It must be fair and equitable and cover all the necessary areas. If the Russians are serious about this too, let them provide lists of facilities and clarify the details. We are waiting for that," the spokesperson said.

As for Ukrainian facilities, Tykhyi added that Ukraine wants a ceasefire under which the use of any type of weapon against any energy facility would be prohibited.

"The President of Ukraine has said this. Now we are waiting for the Russians to say how they see it," Tykhyi said.

Read more: Energy truce is very good idea – Peskov

International mediation

The official also welcomed US efforts to achieve an energy ceasefire and added that other countries were working on it as well.

Read more: Putin does not want "energy truce" with Ukraine until winter, - Financial Times

Background

On September 14, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia had allegedly agreed to stop striking each other’s energy facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subsequently responded to Trump, saying Ukraine was ready to refrain from striking Russian energy infrastructure if its partners guaranteed that Russia would not strike Ukraine’s.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called a possible energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia "a good idea".

Read more: There will be no agreements or signing of peace treaty by end of this year, - DIU