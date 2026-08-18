There will be no agreements or signing of peace treaty by end of this year, - DIU

The Main Intelligence Directorate sees no signs that Russia is prepared to cease fire and enter into full-scale negotiations

This was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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Ceasefire

"Analysts at the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence conclude in their analysis that there are no signs on the battlefield indicating russia’s readiness to cease fire and begin proper negotiations. Their plans are as follows, and this is what they are saying: by the end of this year, there will be no agreements and no peace treaty will be signed," he noted.

According to Skibitskyi, Putin wants to achieve the goals he has set for himself – primarily the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Their General Staff plans to complete the capture of the Donetsk region by the end of this year," added the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Russia has stockpiled 6,200 "Geran" drones for large-scale attacks on Ukraine, - DIU

What led up to this?

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence stated that during the heating season, the Russian occupiers plan to continue attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Read more: Russia may be producing up to 80 "Banderol" missiles per month, - DIU