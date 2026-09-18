Russians struck facility in Poltava region: two people were injured. PHOTO

Russian occupiers have attacked one of the private businesses in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the regional military administration.

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The strike caused damage to nearby buildings and vehicles.

According to preliminary reports, two people sustained moderate injuries. Both victims have been hospitalised.

Details regarding the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

What led up to this?

On the morning of 18 September, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk and air defence systems were activated. The Air Force had warned of an attack by ‘Banderol’ loitering munitions.

See more: Warehouse damaged in Poltava region in drone attack. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack





