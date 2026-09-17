Warehouse damaged in Poltava region in drone attack. PHOTO
Russian occupiers attacked the Poltava region with drones. The consequences of the attack have been recorded in two districts.
The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"An enemy drone hit a warehouse at a company in the Poltava district. The warehouse building and the company’s equipment were damaged. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," the report said.
Debris from enemy aerial targets was also found at two locations in the Kremenchuk district.
Emergency services have received no reports of damage or injuries there.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password