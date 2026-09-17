Warehouse damaged in Poltava region in drone attack. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked the Poltava region with drones. The consequences of the attack have been recorded in two districts.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"An enemy drone hit a warehouse at a company in the Poltava district. The warehouse building and the company’s equipment were damaged. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," the report said.

Debris from enemy aerial targets was also found at two locations in the Kremenchuk district.

Emergency services have received no reports of damage or injuries there.

Read more: Two people were injured following attack by enemy UAV in Poltava region: residential buildings were damaged