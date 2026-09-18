Russian army has changed its tactics in Slobozhanshchyna region: troops are attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian lines individually, - JFO

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna and Northern Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russian troops are attempting to find gaps in Ukrainian defenses using small and very small infantry groups. Sometimes, soldiers try to infiltrate positions one at a time.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Treрubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, announced this on television.

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"In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, first and foremost, as well as in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, there are constant attempts by small, and, more recently, ultra-small Russian infantry groups to find gaps in Ukrainian lines and establish a foothold in areas not under the direct control of Ukrainian troops, particularly in the gaps between Ukrainian positions," said Tregubov.

Small groups are less noticeable to drones

Trehubov explained that small groups are less likely to be detected by Ukrainian drones.

Russian soldiers are trying to quietly cross a certain section of terrain where Ukrainian drones are operating and reach cover or another place where they can hide.

After that, other Russians may join the soldier. Thus, according to Tregubov, a group is gradually forming that could move on to more active operations, including assault operations.

Decrease in the number of armed clashes

At the same time, the spokesperson noted that the number of combat engagements on the main fronts has recently decreased somewhat compared to the previous period.

According to him, this may indicate a period of relative depletion of Russian resources in certain sectors of the front.

Specifically, this refers to the Kupiansk and Southern Slobozhanshchyna sectors.

See more: Occupiers have advanced near Bilytske in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP