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Occupiers have advanced near Bilytske in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.
This has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.
Russian advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilytske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated map
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