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Occupiers have advanced near Bilytske in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

This has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilytske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Updated map

Russia has advanced near Bilytske

Read more: Village of Seredne in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated; occupiers have been repelled near Shandryholove, – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6239) military actions (3613) Pokrovskyy district (1390) Bilytske (35) DeepState (562)
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