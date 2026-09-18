Occupiers have advanced near Bilytske in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

This has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilytske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Updated map

Read more: Village of Seredne in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated; occupiers have been repelled near Shandryholove, – DeepState. MAP