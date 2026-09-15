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News Update of DeepState map De-occupation of settlements
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Village of Seredne in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated; occupiers have been repelled near Shandryholove, – DeepState. MAP

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated a village in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast and driven back the Russian invaders.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Ukrainian troops have liberated the village of Seredne in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast: details

Russian invaders were also repelled near Shandryholove.

Read more: Russia has advanced near Kalenyky and Bilytske, – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6228) Kramatorskyy district (1173) Serednye (4) Shandryholove (12) DeepState (561)
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