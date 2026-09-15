Village of Seredne in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated; occupiers have been repelled near Shandryholove, – DeepState. MAP

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated a village in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast and driven back the Russian invaders.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Ukrainian troops have liberated the village of Seredne in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

Russian invaders were also repelled near Shandryholove.

Read more: Russia has advanced near Kalenyky and Bilytske, – DeepState. MAP