Village of Seredne in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated; occupiers have been repelled near Shandryholove, – DeepState. MAP
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated a village in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast and driven back the Russian invaders.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Ukrainian troops have liberated the village of Seredne in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.
Russian invaders were also repelled near Shandryholove.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password