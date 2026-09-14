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Russia has advanced near Kalenyky and Bilytske, – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region, in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kalenyky (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Bilytske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Map update
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