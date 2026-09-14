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Russia has advanced near Kalenyky and Bilytske, – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region, in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kalenyky (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Bilytske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Map update

DeepState has updated the map: the enemy has advanced in the Donetsk region
DeepState has updated the map: the enemy has advanced in the Donetsk region

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Mykolaivka and Dovha Balka in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6222) Kramatorskyy district (1170) Pokrovskyy district (1388) Kalenyky (8) Bilytske (34) DeepState (560)
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