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Enemy has advanced near Mykolaivka and Dovha Balka in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces have made further advances in the Donetsk region, specifically in the Kramatorsk district near two settlements.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, as reported by Censor.NET.
Russian advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Mykolaivka (a village in the Kostiantynivka urban community, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Dovha Balka (a settlement in the Illinivka rural community, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
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