Russian forces have advanced near Novomarkove in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are advancing near the village of Novomarkove in the Donetsk region.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Advance of enemy forces
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region – ed.)," the report states.
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