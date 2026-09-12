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News Update of DeepState map Fightings in Kramatorsk direction
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Russian forces have advanced near Novomarkove in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing near the village of Novomarkove in the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Advance of enemy forces 

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region – ed.)," the report states.

The occupiers have advanced near Novomarkove

See also: Russians have advanced near Kostiantynivka and Chervone, – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6209) Kramatorskyy district (1162) Novomarkove (7) DeepState (557)
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