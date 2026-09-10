Russians have advanced near Kostiantynivka and Chervone, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in the Kostiantynivka direction, in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Chervone (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), the report states.

Map update

Read more: Enemy advances near Stepanivka and Kotlyne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS