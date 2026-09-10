ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14991 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
1 494 3

Russians have advanced near Kostiantynivka and Chervone, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in the Kostiantynivka direction, in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Chervone (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), the report states.

Map update 

Enemy advances on the Kramatorsk front

Read more: Enemy advances near Stepanivka and Kotlyne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Author: 

Donetsk region (6198) Kramatorskyy district (1153) Kostyantynivka (453) Chervone (1) DeepState (556)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 