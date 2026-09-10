1 494 3
Russians have advanced near Kostiantynivka and Chervone, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced in the Kostiantynivka direction, in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Chervone (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), the report states.
Map update
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password