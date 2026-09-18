Russians strike central Odesa: seven now injured, one in serious condition, administrative building damaged (updated)

Today, September 18, Russian forces attacked a crowded area in central Odesa.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

"The enemy attacked the city. It struck a crowded area in central Odesa," the statement said.

An administrative building was damaged in the attack.

The details are still being established.

Watch more: Russian strike on high-rise in Odesa destroyed flat of Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska: "Direct hit by ’Kalibr’ missile". VIDEO

Meanwhile, Telegram channels are reporting that a multi-storey building was hit.

Updated information

It later emerged that three people had been injured in the Russian attack on Odesa.

One is in serious condition. All three have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care.

According to regional military administration head Oleh Kiper, five people are now known to have been injured in the strike on central Odesa. Most have shrapnel wounds. All are receiving the necessary medical care.

The attack damaged the facade and windows of an administrative building. The resulting fire spread across several floors. Emergency response efforts are ongoing at the scene.

According to the latest figures, the number of people injured has risen to seven.

All relevant services are working at the scene. An emergency response headquarters has been set up to help people.