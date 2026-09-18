33 children and teenagers returned from Russian occupation in week – Kuleba

Over the past week, 33 children and teenagers were brought back from territories temporarily occupied by Russia. Among them were young people whom the occupiers persecuted for refusing Russian passports, forced them to take part in propaganda events, and sought to draw them into military indoctrination.

Save Ukraine founder Mykola Kuleba reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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According to Kuleba, the returns took place with support from partners as part of the presidential Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Among those rescued was 19-year-old Andrii. Kuleba said Russian occupiers had set up a medical station at his school and hidden military vehicles nearby. Because Andrii refused to obtain a Russian passport, armed soldiers stopped him in the street, took him in for questioning, and threatened him with criminal prosecution.

Another person brought back was 19-year-old Mariia. During her studies, she was forced to sing the Russian national anthem; at work, she was made to install the Russian messaging app MAX. According to Kuleba, she also faced calls to have children who could later be recruited into the Russian army.

Eighteen-year-old Maksym described the militarisation of education in the occupied territory. Russian soldiers regularly visited his school and urged teenagers to join the Russian army, while children were forced to disassemble assault rifles in class. Later, at university, he was threatened with expulsion for refusing to vote for the United Russia party.

All 33 children and young people who returned are now undergoing rehabilitation at Hope and Recovery centres. They are receiving psychological support, help with documents, and accommodation.

According to Kuleba, Save Ukraine’s work has helped bring back more than 1,700 children from occupied territories.

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