Russian strikes on six regions: people killed, dozens injured. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on towns and villages in the Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The attacks have resulted in fatalities, with dozens of people injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In the Mykolaiv district, a 46-year-old man was injured in an attack, according to acting head Georgiy Reshetilov. He received medical attention and will continue to be treated as an outpatient. Agricultural machinery was also damaged.

Kherson region: one fatality and several injured

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked the area using Shahed-type strike UAVs as well as drones, according to the Regional Military Administration.

In Komyshany, a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, who had been injured the previous day as a result of Russian shelling, were admitted to hospital. They were in their garden at the time of the strike and sustained blast injuries and concussions. After receiving treatment, the victims were discharged for outpatient care.

At around 07:00 a.m., a Russian drone attacked a 68-year-old man in the Korabelny district of Kherson. He sustained fatal injuries.

At approximately 09:20 a.m., a Russian drone attacked a 56-year-old woman in the centre of Kherson. She was hospitalised with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her legs.

Another 57-year-old woman was injured at around 04:00 a.m. following a Shahed strike on Zymivnyk. She was diagnosed with blast trauma and concussion.

At around 09:00 a.m., the Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone on the road in Komyshany. A 19-year-old man was injured. He suffered blast trauma, concussion, acute stress reaction and shrapnel wounds to his arm. After receiving medical treatment, he was also discharged for outpatient care.

Sumy region: four people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked 19 settlements across four districts of the Sumy region. The attacks involved guided aerial bombs, mortars, artillery and various types of attack drones, according to the regional police.

In the Sumy district, a 43-year-old woman was injured as a result of a drone attack. Three private houses, three cars and a farm building were damaged.

In the Novoslobodsk district, two men aged 59 and 36 and a 54-year-old woman were injured in a drone strike. A private property was damaged.

In the Seredyna-Budsk district, an FPV drone damaged a block of flats and a private house. In the Hlukhiv district, a non-residential building was damaged as a result of an FPV drone attack.

Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area: two fatalities

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces carried out 1,095 strikes on 51 settlements over the past 24 hours, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Regional Defence Council.

According to regional authorities, the occupiers carried out 22 air strikes, deployed 825 UAVs of various types, launched six attacks with multiple launch rocket systems and carried out 242 artillery strikes.

Two people were killed as a result of the attacks, and one other person was injured.

Donetsk region: 8 settlements under fire

On 15 September, the police recorded 1,104 shelling incidents along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region, the regional police reported

Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Bilenke, Krasnotorka, Novodonetske, Zoloti Prudy, Iverske and Khrestyshche came under fire. A total of 65 civilian structures were damaged, including 56 residential buildings.

In Sloviansk, Russian troops killed two civilians, whilst another person was injured. Five blocks of flats and two outbuildings were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, the Russians struck with FPV drones – an apartment block and a civilian vehicle were damaged.

Russian troops dropped six KAB-250 bombs on Novodonetsk. The strike damaged 24 blocks of flats, an educational establishment and two cars.

In Bilenke, 13 private homes were damaged; in Krasnotorets, an infrastructure facility was damaged; and in Zoloti Prudy, an educational establishment was damaged. In Iverske, 13 private homes were damaged by a KAB strike.

Kharkiv region: 12 people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Izium and Bohodukhiv districts. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and guided aircraft were used to attack civilian infrastructure and the population, according to the regional police

In the morning, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Izium using guided aerial bombs. Eleven people were injured as a result of the shelling. An administrative building, blocks of flats, private homes and cars were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a 17-year-old resident of the village of Korbyni Ivany was injured as a result of a UAV attack. A shop and a hospital were damaged, and in Bohodukhiv, the electricity network was damaged.

In the Derhachi district, a house in the village of Slatine was destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.

In total, according to law enforcement officials, 12 people were injured in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: 17 facilities damaged in 5 districts of the Kyiv region: man injured (updated)