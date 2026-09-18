Operation "Vivaldi". Kravchenko in Vienna. | Romaliiska. LIVE BROADCAST

In the September 18 edition, journalist Iryna Romaliiska recaps the main events of recent days.

The focus is on the 3rd Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ successful "Vivaldi" offensive operation in the northern Donetsk region, which liberated more than 85 sq km of territory and significantly increased the number of prisoners available for exchange.

The edition also covers the details of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko’s trip to Vienna after his dismissal, and the public reaction to his crossing the border.

Watch on Censor.NET.

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