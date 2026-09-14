Prosecutor General announces suspicion against NABU Director Kryvonos and leaves Ukraine | Romaliiska. LIVE BROADCAST
In a new episode, journalist Iryna Romaliiska examines in detail the notice of suspicion issued by Ruslan Kravchenko against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and the former Prosecutor General’s departure abroad.
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Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos
- Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.
- NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.
- According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.
- The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.
- According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.
- The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.
- On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
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