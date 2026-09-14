Prosecutor General announces suspicion against NABU Director Kryvonos and leaves Ukraine | Romaliiska. LIVE BROADCAST

In a new episode, journalist Iryna Romaliiska examines in detail the notice of suspicion issued by Ruslan Kravchenko against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and the former Prosecutor General’s departure abroad.

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Read more: Zelenskyy suspends Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.

The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.

According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.

On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Read more: Prosecutor General’s Office confirms Kravchenko went on business trip to France