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News Declaration of an air raid alert
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Explosions heard in Kyiv: Russia attacks with ballistic missiles

Ballistic missile

On the evening of September 18, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions because of the threat of a Russian ballistic missile attack.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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At 7:25 p.m., the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic weapons being used from Kursk.

At 7:26 p.m., it reported a ballistic missile moving through Chernihiv region towards Kyiv region.

At 7:28 p.m., it reported a ballistic missile passing Brovary towards central Kyiv.

At 7:33 p.m., it again reported a ballistic missile moving through Chernihiv region towards Kyiv region.

Air defences active

At 7:32 p.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defence forces were operating in the capital. Kyiv was under ballistic missile attack.

He urged residents to remain in shelters.

Explosions were heard in the capital, Suspilne reported.

At 8:01 p.m., the air raid alert was lifted.

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Air forces (2243) air raid alert (388) ballistic missiles (427)
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