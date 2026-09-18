Who’s next? How Putin is taking war beyond Ukraine / Uncensored. VIDEO

Russia may be preparing a new phase of hybrid warfare against countries that support Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that, according to intelligence assessments, Moscow could launch drone and missile strikes against NATO countries and present them as "accidental" incidents.

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines how attitudes towards the Russian threat are changing in Poland, Czechia and Hungary, what Nikolai Patrushev’s threats against Warsaw mean, and why the Kremlin wants to test whether NATO solidarity will hold at a critical moment.

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