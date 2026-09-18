Enemy drones attack Kyiv region: two people injured, warehouses damaged and set on fire

Two men were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Bucha district of Kyiv region on the evening of September 18.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Civilians injured

"Two men were injured in the Bucha district during the evening enemy drone attack. Both sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalised," the statement said.

Fire and damage

The attack sparked a fire in a warehouse in the district.

Warehouses were also damaged in the Boryspil district.

Rescuers are working at the sites and dealing with the consequences of the enemy attack. Information is being clarified.

Read more: 17 facilities damaged in 5 districts of the Kyiv region: man injured (updated)