Russia has already attacked Ukraine’s allies – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia has already attacked Ukraine's European allies and has been doing so for about five years.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in response to a journalist’s question about Polish leaders’ concerns regarding a possible Russian attack on countries that support Ukraine.

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The U.S. president stated that, in his view, Russia has already carried out attacks against Ukraine's allies.

"I think they've already attacked Ukraine's allies. They've been attacking Ukraine's allies for about five years now. I think everyone agrees with that," Trump said.

At the same time, the U.S. president did not specify in his response exactly which attacks or incidents he was referring to.

Poland Warns of Possible Attacks by Russia

Trump's statement came amid warnings from Polish officials about the possibility of Russian strikes against Ukraine's allies.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated in parliament on September 17 that, according to assessments by Polish intelligence agencies, Russian plans may include hybrid attacks using drones and missiles against countries that support Ukraine, particularly Poland. He also spoke about the risk of Russian drones crashing on the territory of NATO countries.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump will discuss energy ceasefire, as well as ceasefire in Black Sea – Sybiha

Following Russia's attacks on Ukraine near its border, Poland also deployed military aircraft.